Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 1.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.77% to Rs 26.05 crore

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 1.18% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26.0524.6317.0119.815.114.914.574.533.433.39