Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 1.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.77% to Rs 26.05 croreNet profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 1.18% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.0524.63 6 OPM %17.0119.81 -PBDT5.114.91 4 PBT4.574.53 1 NP3.433.39 1
