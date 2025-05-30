Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 3.79 crore

Net Loss of Bengal Tea & Fabrics reported to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 83.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.26% to Rs 53.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.793.74 1 53.7356.12 -4 OPM %-153.83-155.61 --0.22-5.58 - PBDT-4.43-2.32 -91 10.174.42 130 PBT-5.05-2.90 -74 8.102.49 225 NP-7.29-5.46 -34 83.62-3.36 LP

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

