Soma Textiles & Industries standalone net profit declines 98.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 275.73% to Rs 3.87 croreNet profit of Soma Textiles & Industries declined 98.76% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 275.73% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 228.29% to Rs 69.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.62% to Rs 9.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.871.03 276 9.495.73 66 OPM %-39.79-77.67 --61.01-58.64 - PBDT-1.213.06 PL -0.912.06 PL PBT-1.342.98 PL -1.321.74 PL NP0.2419.28 -99 69.2721.10 228
