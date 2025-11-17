Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit declines 66.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 77.86 croreNet profit of Panorama Studios International declined 66.06% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 77.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales77.8682.14 -5 OPM %3.209.36 -PBDT3.037.29 -58 PBT1.546.89 -78 NP2.046.01 -66
