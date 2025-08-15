Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paos Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Paos Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 22.61 crore

Net profit of Paos Industries reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.610 0 OPM %7.340 -PBDT1.10-0.12 LP PBT0.42-0.12 LP NP0.47-0.12 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

