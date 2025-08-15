Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 274.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.53% to Rs 19.75 croreNet profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects rose 274.29% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.53% to Rs 19.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.7512.38 60 OPM %11.196.38 -PBDT2.150.83 159 PBT1.850.48 285 NP1.310.35 274
