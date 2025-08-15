Aarvee Denims & Exports standalone net profit rises 12.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.55 croreNet profit of Aarvee Denims & Exports rose 12.84% to Rs 25.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales-0.5513.53 PL OPM %200.00-80.86 -PBDT4.2928.83 -85 PBT3.2927.72 -88 NP25.4822.58 13
