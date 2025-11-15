Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 51.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.31% to Rs 28.66 croreNet profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals declined 51.98% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 28.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.6634.66 -17 OPM %21.1432.92 -PBDT6.4912.40 -48 PBT5.5511.49 -52 NP4.138.60 -52
