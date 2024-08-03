Business Standard
Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 20.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 52.28 crore
Net profit of Airo Lam declined 20.99% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 52.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales52.2848.64 7 OPM %8.6311.12 -PBDT4.164.46 -7 PBT3.123.62 -14 NP2.072.62 -21
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

