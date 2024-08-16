Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 358.33% to Rs 0.55 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 358.33% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.550.1229.0958.330.160.070.160.070.160.07