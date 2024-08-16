Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 3433.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.45% to Rs 45.80 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts rose 3433.33% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.45% to Rs 45.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.8032.616.832.363.460.772.620.092.120.06