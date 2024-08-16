Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 3433.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.45% to Rs 45.80 croreNet profit of Kesar Petroproducts rose 3433.33% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.45% to Rs 45.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.8032.61 40 OPM %6.832.36 -PBDT3.460.77 349 PBT2.620.09 2811 NP2.120.06 3433
