Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 27.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.01% to Rs 9.52 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 27.08% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 63.01% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.525.84 63 OPM %10.199.76 -PBDT0.880.49 80 PBT0.610.48 27 NP0.610.48 27
