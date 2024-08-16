Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 27.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.01% to Rs 9.52 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 27.08% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 63.01% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.525.8410.199.760.880.490.610.480.610.48