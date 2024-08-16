Titan Intech standalone net profit declines 42.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.91% to Rs 4.82 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech declined 42.31% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.91% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.827.6427.8022.771.301.730.530.920.450.78