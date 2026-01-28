Park Medi World consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.76% to Rs 409.97 crore

Net profit of Park Medi World rose 11.38% to Rs 50.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 409.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 348.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.409.97348.1324.2523.7893.5781.8378.2766.8150.7845.59

