Vedanta Ltd soars 4.9%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 740.05, up 4.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.27% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 740.05, up 4.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25275.35. The Sensex is at 82136.46, up 0.34%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 24.78% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11829.65, up 2.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 195.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 738.8, up 4.37% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 71.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.27% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 29.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 5.38%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

