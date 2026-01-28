Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 23.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.59% to Rs 2181.74 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 23.06% to Rs 457.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 371.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.59% to Rs 2181.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1794.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2181.741794.2786.3188.18634.85512.45621.31499.81457.73371.96

