Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 23.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 23.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 21.59% to Rs 2181.74 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 23.06% to Rs 457.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 371.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.59% to Rs 2181.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1794.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2181.741794.27 22 OPM %86.3188.18 -PBDT634.85512.45 24 PBT621.31499.81 24 NP457.73371.96 23

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

