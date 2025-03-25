Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T's Cloudfiniti division inks pact with three AI startups to drive digital innovation

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its division, L&T-Cloudfiniti, has partnered with three leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups, including one based in Europe.

Partnerships have been established with Hanooman AI, CoRover, and Pidima.

The collaborations will focus on groundbreaking developments in healthcare, life sciences, vertical AI, and conversational technologies in India and globally. By harnessing cutting-edge AI models, the aim is to transform key industries and drive digital innovation across multiple sectors.

Commenting on the development, Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive, L&T-Cloudfiniti, said, These collaborations reflect our commitment to driving AI adoption across industries, from healthcare to aerospace, by partnering with the brightest minds and the most innovative companies in the AI landscape. The collective expertise and disruptive technologies from these startups will play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI and will enable L&T-Cloudfiniti to provide cutting-edge solutions that deliver tangible business outcomes for clients globally.

 

Vishnuvardhan Pogunulu Srinivasulu, CEO and Founder, Hanooman AI, commented, Partnering with L&T-Cloudfiniti, Hanooman AI pioneers generative healthcare solutions that are solutionsscalable, secure, and globally compliant. With Cipher Al, we're reimagining care for Bharat, making it accessible while advancing precision medicine for the world, sparking a revolution in global health outcomes. From reversing diabetes to discovering new drugs to deciphering genomics, the future of healthcare is intelligent, inclusive, and here.

Ankush Sabharwal, Founder & CEO, CoRover AI, added, Our collaboration with L&TCloudfiniti allows us to rapidly scale our conversational AI solutions on secure, high-performance GPU infrastructure, reaching global enterprises effectively. Together, we aim to redefine customer interactions, drive operational excellence, and deliver exceptional business value.

John Marcus, Founder & CEO of Pidima AI, shared, We are thrilled to partner with L&TCloudfiniti, a company that shares our vision of transforming enterprise efficiency through AI. This collaboration not only strengthens our presence in India but also accelerates our mission to empower mission-critical enterprises with smarter, faster, and more precise solutions.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shed 0.46% to Rs 3,465.20 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

