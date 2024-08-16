Parmax Pharma reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 458.57% to Rs 7.82 croreNet profit of Parmax Pharma reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 458.57% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.821.40 459 OPM %6.52-46.43 -PBDT0.41-0.76 LP PBT0.01-1.18 LP NP0.01-1.18 LP
