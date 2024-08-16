Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 19.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 50.12 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab rose 19.88% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 50.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.1248.7417.2013.347.235.585.403.983.983.32