Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 19.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 50.12 croreNet profit of Parnax Lab rose 19.88% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 50.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.1248.74 3 OPM %17.2013.34 -PBDT7.235.58 30 PBT5.403.98 36 NP3.983.32 20
