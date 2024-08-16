Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit rises 383.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 334.59% to Rs 5.78 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Gold Rock Investments rose 383.78% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 334.59% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.781.3393.9484.965.411.135.371.115.371.11