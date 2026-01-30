Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 5.91 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.916.162.032.920.110.160.090.110.040.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News