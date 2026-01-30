Friday, January 30, 2026 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 5.91 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.916.16 -4 OPM %2.032.92 -PBDT0.110.16 -31 PBT0.090.11 -18 NP0.040.09 -56

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

