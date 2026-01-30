Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 42.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 1725.40 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 42.32% to Rs 176.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 1725.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1706.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1725.401706.9917.2213.64352.13241.43299.38204.10176.83124.25

