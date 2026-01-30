Friday, January 30, 2026 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 253.07% in the December 2025 quarter

PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 253.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 812.79 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects rose 253.07% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 812.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 630.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales812.79630.21 29 OPM %6.715.64 -PBDT47.5529.06 64 PBT23.9010.32 132 NP17.835.05 253

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

