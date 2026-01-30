PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 253.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 812.79 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects rose 253.07% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 812.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 630.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.812.79630.216.715.6447.5529.0623.9010.3217.835.05

