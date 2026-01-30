PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 253.07% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 812.79 croreNet profit of PSP Projects rose 253.07% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 812.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 630.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales812.79630.21 29 OPM %6.715.64 -PBDT47.5529.06 64 PBT23.9010.32 132 NP17.835.05 253
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:17 PM IST