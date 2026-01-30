Arvind consolidated net profit declines 5.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.57% to Rs 2372.64 crore

Net profit of Arvind declined 5.64% to Rs 97.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 2372.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2089.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2372.642089.2111.4911.31242.72207.13170.89145.4597.59103.42

