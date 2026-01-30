Friday, January 30, 2026 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arvind consolidated net profit declines 5.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Sales rise 13.57% to Rs 2372.64 crore

Net profit of Arvind declined 5.64% to Rs 97.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 2372.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2089.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2372.642089.21 14 OPM %11.4911.31 -PBDT242.72207.13 17 PBT170.89145.45 17 NP97.59103.42 -6

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

