Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 6.28 croreNet profit of Parshva Enterprises rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.286.14 2 OPM %1.911.95 -PBDT0.110.09 22 PBT0.090.06 50 NP0.070.04 75
