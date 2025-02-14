Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales decline 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.23 -70 OPM %-185.7121.74 -PBDT0.070.22 -68 PBT0.070.22 -68 NP0.070.17 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 798.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 798.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

India Home Loans reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

India Home Loans reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon