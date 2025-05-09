Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Parshwanath Corporation declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.77% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.04 200 0.700.59 19 OPM %-166.67-425.00 --31.43-30.51 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.590.49 20 PBT0.010.02 -50 0.590.49 20 NP0.010.10 -90 0.550.52 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content