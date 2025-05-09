Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 79.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 79.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 407.37 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 79.56% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 407.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 364.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.83% to Rs 88.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 339.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 1541.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1800.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales407.37364.38 12 1541.241800.58 -14 OPM %4.989.68 -8.7323.94 - PBDT30.7062.30 -51 205.39521.51 -61 PBT6.1745.59 -86 117.07455.64 -74 NP7.8538.41 -80 88.91339.74 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 44.38% in the March 2025 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 44.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 12.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 12.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 63.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 63.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Epsom Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Epsom Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor UpdatesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon