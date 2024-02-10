Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit declines 90.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 9.07% to Rs 9.82 crore

Net profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power declined 90.71% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.9.8210.8020.1647.961.344.480.223.340.303.23