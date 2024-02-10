Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit declines 90.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 9.07% to Rs 9.82 croreNet profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power declined 90.71% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.8210.80 -9 OPM %20.1647.96 -PBDT1.344.48 -70 PBT0.223.34 -93 NP0.303.23 -91
