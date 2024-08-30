Patel Engineering to collaborate with RVNL on hydro and infra projects

The agreement outlines a framework for collaboration between the Company and RVNL to leverage each other's strengths and capabilities in pursuing hydro and other infrastructure projects. Under this MOU, both parties will explore opportunities to work together in various capacities.

Patel Engineering has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL). The MOU, marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at jointly executing projects in the field of hydro and other infrastructure projects both within India and internationally.