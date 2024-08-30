Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Engineering to collaborate with RVNL on hydro and infra projects

Patel Engineering to collaborate with RVNL on hydro and infra projects

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Patel Engineering has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL). The MOU, marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at jointly executing projects in the field of hydro and other infrastructure projects both within India and internationally.
The agreement outlines a framework for collaboration between the Company and RVNL to leverage each other's strengths and capabilities in pursuing hydro and other infrastructure projects. Under this MOU, both parties will explore opportunities to work together in various capacities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

debt fund

India bond yields may inch higher as markets await weekly debt auction

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open at all-time high; broader markets, all sectors climb

Uber

Uber CEO says growth in South Korea promising despite 'underdog' status

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to launch Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra today

apple, apple logo

Apple to invest in OpenAI as ChatGPT integrates into iOS, Nvidia to join

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon