Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd Surges 3.85%

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd has lost 2.87% over last one month compared to 1.49% gain in BSE Energy index and 1.1% rise in the SENSEX
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd gained 3.85% today to trade at Rs 264.2. The BSE Energy index is up 0.74% to quote at 13977.12. The index is up 1.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 2.13% and Sanmit Infra Ltd added 1.78% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 72.7 % over last one year compared to the 27.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd has lost 2.87% over last one month compared to 1.49% gain in BSE Energy index and 1.1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7570 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 293.6 on 02 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 155 on 27 Sep 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content