Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd Surges 3.85%

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd has lost 2.87% over last one month compared to 1.49% gain in BSE Energy index and 1.1% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd gained 3.85% today to trade at Rs 264.2. The BSE Energy index is up 0.74% to quote at 13977.12. The index is up 1.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 2.13% and Sanmit Infra Ltd added 1.78% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 72.7 % over last one year compared to the 27.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.