Starlineps Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Starlineps Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 13.90 crore

Net Loss of Starlineps Enterprises reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 267.60% to Rs 6.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 146.47% to Rs 73.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.9011.59 20 73.3529.76 146 OPM %-16.91-5.78 -10.066.52 - PBDT-1.35-0.19 -611 8.792.49 253 PBT-1.36-0.19 -616 8.772.48 254 NP-0.88-0.20 -340 6.581.79 268

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

