Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 9.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.86% to Rs 16.00 croreNet profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 9.84% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.86% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.0011.44 40 OPM %48.5644.41 -PBDT6.683.00 123 PBT6.652.96 125 NP2.202.44 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content