Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 79.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.08% to Rs 22.04 croreNet profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 79.05% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 73.08% to Rs 22.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.0481.87 -73 OPM %14.389.45 -PBDT2.585.26 -51 PBT1.704.24 -60 NP0.663.15 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content