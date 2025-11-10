Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit rises 39.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.46% to Rs 37.33 croreNet profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese rose 39.86% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.46% to Rs 37.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.3326.39 41 OPM %10.7210.65 -PBDT4.493.61 24 PBT3.732.86 30 NP3.932.81 40
