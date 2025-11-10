Monday, November 10, 2025 | 08:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Tyres' board to mull fund raising plan on 13 Nov

Apollo Tyres' board to mull fund raising plan on 13 Nov

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Apollo Tyres announced that its board will meet on 13 November 2025, to consider raising funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement.

Meanwhile, the board will also review un-audited financial results (standalone& consolidated) for the quarter/ half year ended September 30, 2025.

Additionally, the company has scheduled a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, 14 November 2025, at 3:30 PM IST to discuss its financial and operational performance for Q2 FY26.

Apollo Tyres' principal business activity is the manufacturing and sale of automotive tyres.

The company reported a 95.73% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.88 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 302 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations grew by 3.56% YoY to Rs 6,560.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

 

The counter rose 1.83% to settle at Rs 515.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BIGBLOC Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

BIGBLOC Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Megasoft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Megasoft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

AYM Syntex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

AYM Syntex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon