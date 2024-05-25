Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 13.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.62% to Rs 100.43 croreNet profit of Star Paper Mills declined 13.01% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.62% to Rs 100.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.54% to Rs 64.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.79% to Rs 444.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 492.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
