Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 83.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.35% to Rs 102.27 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 74.15% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.63% to Rs 367.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 364.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 83.39% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.35% to Rs 102.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.