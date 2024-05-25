Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gujchem Distillers India standalone net profit rises 328.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.57 crore
Net profit of Gujchem Distillers India rose 328.57% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 875.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.570 0 1.570 0 OPM %15.920 -7.640 - PBDT0.300.07 329 0.240.04 500 PBT0.300.07 329 0.240.04 500 NP0.300.07 329 0.390.04 875
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gujchem Distillers India standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

India Grid Trust consolidated net profit declines 58.75% in the March 2024 quarter

S Chand &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 25.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 94.76% in the March 2024 quarter

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 47.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 558.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon