Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 16.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 16.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 390.74 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 16.12% to Rs 58.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 390.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 343.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales390.74343.65 14 OPM %27.3827.79 -PBDT104.6791.79 14 PBT77.8967.40 16 NP58.8650.69 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 16.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 16.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 41.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 41.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit declines 13.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit declines 13.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 53.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 53.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon