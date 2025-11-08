Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 16.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 390.74 croreNet profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 16.12% to Rs 58.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 390.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 343.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales390.74343.65 14 OPM %27.3827.79 -PBDT104.6791.79 14 PBT77.8967.40 16 NP58.8650.69 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content