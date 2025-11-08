Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 41.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 559.09 croreNet profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 41.09% to Rs 54.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 559.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 408.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales559.09408.00 37 OPM %13.4512.88 -PBDT80.6860.35 34 PBT78.1151.03 53 NP54.2238.43 41
