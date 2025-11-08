Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit declines 13.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 283.40 croreNet profit of Krystal Integrated Services declined 13.03% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 283.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 266.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales283.40266.16 6 OPM %6.326.39 -PBDT18.9118.43 3 PBT15.8016.31 -3 NP9.2110.59 -13
