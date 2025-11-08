Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 16.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 24.09 croreNet profit of Continental Petroleums declined 16.92% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 24.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.0921.45 12 OPM %8.0110.44 -PBDT1.732.06 -16 PBT1.541.87 -18 NP1.081.30 -17
