Monday, March 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 1.30%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 1.30%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended up 1.30% at 8169.05 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, REC Ltd jumped 4.86%, Bharat Electronics Ltd rose 4.52% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd gained 4.23%. The Nifty PSE index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 1.16% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.26% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.02% to close at 22119.3 while the SENSEX has declined 0.15% to close at 73085.94 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Sensex down 112 pts, Nifty ends near flatline

Sensex down 112 pts, Nifty ends near flatline

Paytm partners with RBL Bank

Paytm partners with RBL Bank

Poonawalla Fincorp launches digital personal loan offering - PL Prime Digital 24x7

Poonawalla Fincorp launches digital personal loan offering - PL Prime Digital 24x7

TVS Motor rolls out OBD-2B compliant TVS Jupiter 110

TVS Motor rolls out OBD-2B compliant TVS Jupiter 110

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListAP SSC Admit Card OutNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon