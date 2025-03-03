Monday, March 03, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro currency speculators sharply reduce net shorts

Euro currency speculators sharply reduce net shorts

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market sharply reduced net short positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 25425 contracts in the data reported through February 25, 2025. This was a weekly reduction of 25995 net short contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

