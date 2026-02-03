Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2026.

PB Fintech Ltd lost 5.76% to Rs 1472.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 35.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd crashed 3.69% to Rs 374.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5464 shares in the past one month.

Zydus Wellness Ltd tumbled 3.49% to Rs 419.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13148 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd dropped 3.36% to Rs 66.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd corrected 3.12% to Rs 451.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

