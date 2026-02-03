Zydus Wellness declines after weak Q3 performance

Zydus Wellness slipped 3.10% to Rs 421.50 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 39.9 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 6.4 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Net sales more than doubled to Rs 963.3 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 450.8 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA was Rs 61 crore in Q3 FY26, which is steeply higher as compared with Rs 14.8 crore registered in Q3 FY25.

For the third quarter, finance costs were Rs 41.2 crore, depreciation & amortisation charges were Rs 55.5 crore and advertisement & promotion expenses were Rs 178.8 crore.

Accordingly, the company recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 41.5 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 10.1 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Zydus Wellness is a leading Indian consumer company dedicated to health and wellness through its two core segments: food & nutrition and personal care.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News