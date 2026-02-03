Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Paras Petrofils Ltd, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd and MPS Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 February 2026.

Paras Petrofils Ltd, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd and MPS Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 February 2026.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd crashed 13.20% to Rs 190.95 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88 shares in the past one month.

 

Paras Petrofils Ltd tumbled 9.72% to Rs 2.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd lost 8.33% to Rs 219.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5622 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 3, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 2,000 pts, Adani Ports, Ent jump up to 10% on Q3; VIX eases 7%

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal live scorecard

Australia vs England LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: Caleb-Rew lead England's counter attack

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q3FY26 profit jumps 90x to ₹5,627 cr on one-time gain

paper bag for anxiety, panic attack

Can a simple paper bag help calm anxiety?Aiims-trained neurologist explains

Jairam Ramesh

PM completely surrendered to appease Trump: Cong slams govt on trade deals

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd fell 5.76% to Rs 15.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1164 shares in the past one month.

MPS Ltd slipped 5.73% to Rs 1788. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1458 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at PCBL Chemical Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at PCBL Chemical Ltd counter

Pound off one-week low in global markets but tumbles against INR

Pound off one-week low in global markets but tumbles against INR

PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKey Sectors to Watch on India US Trade DealIndia US Trade Deal TimelineIndia US Trade DealTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewJee Mains 2026 Answer Key DateQ3 Results Today