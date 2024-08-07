PB Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.82% to Rs 1010.49 crore

Net profit of PB Fintech reported to Rs 60.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 51.82% to Rs 1010.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 665.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1010.49665.59-3.88-11.5854.777.9429.75-11.5860.18-11.41