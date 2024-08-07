Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 66.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.88% to Rs 82.15 croreNet profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 66.95% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 82.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales82.1593.22 -12 OPM %9.976.50 -PBDT9.416.18 52 PBT8.335.05 65 NP5.913.54 67
